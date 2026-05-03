Quiz night trend grows as city residents seek calmer social experiences

Kampala residents are shifting towards calmer, experience-driven nightlife like quiz nights

Kampala residents are shifting towards calmer, experience-driven nightlife like quiz nights

Quiz nights are gaining popularity in Kampala as more people choose relaxed, social and experience-driven ways to unwind.

Kampala residents are shifting towards calmer, experience-driven nightlife like quiz nights.

Inspire Café hosted a well-attended Quiz Night on May 1, 2026.

The event featured multiple quiz rounds, interactive challenges and team participation.

Organisers say quiz nights promote social connection and shared experiences.

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As April came to an end and Kampala stepped into the Labour Day holiday weekend, many city dwellers traded loud parties and crowded dance floors for something more refreshing: a relaxed evening of laughter, teamwork, cocktails and brain-teasing fun.

As more people embrace calmer, experience-driven nights that encourage genuine connection and relaxation, quiz nights continue to grow in popularity. They offer easygoing entertainment where friends bond over random knowledge, strangers become teammates and laughter trumps perfection.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Inspire Café transformed into a warm social hub as a whisky-powered Quiz Night brought together young professionals, creatives and social groups looking to unwind after a long week and ease into the new month on a positive note.

By 7pm, teams had already filled the venue. Early arrivals engaged in interactive games. Tables turned into mini battle stations of whispered answers, playful arguments and confident guesses that sometimes proved completely wrong, much to everyone’s amusement. The official quiz kickoff time of 8pm could not come soon enough.

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Hosted by the lively Regan Rwabuhoro, the evening flowed smoothly from one quiz round to another. Guests sipped whisky and cocktails while sharing stories and celebrating small victories with cheers loud enough to distract neighbouring teams.

Inspire Café transformed into a warm social hub as a whisky-powered Quiz Night brought together young professionals, creatives and social groups looking to unwind

Five quiz rounds and one interactive challenge kept the energy high throughout the night.

“The aim of this interactive segment is to encourage participation, excitement and social connection among guests,” Rwabuhoro explained.

In this edition, each team selected a representative to compete in a fast-paced word formation challenge, with the team creating the most words emerging victorious.

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Topics covered a wide range. From general knowledge and phone brands to creative answer rounds centred around the word “blue.”

A final round challenged teams to identify famous footballers from caricatures displayed on screen. Another segment tested knowledge of Uganda’s security forces, requiring teams to identify different units from photos shown in uniform.

In an atmosphere that felt both celebratory and calm, the organisers added to the experience with cocktail rewards for teams that won individual rounds, while overall winners walked away with whisky prizes.

Guests who purchased 750ml bottles received complimentary mixers, keeping spirits high as winning teams celebrated loudly while others laughed off their defeats and promised revenge at the next edition.

Five quiz rounds and one interactive challenge kept the energy high throughout the night

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According to brand manager Raymond Karama, quiz nights provide the perfect balance between relaxation and engagement.