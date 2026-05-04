Advertisement

Dj Maphorisa lights up Aura Lounge's second anniversary celebrations

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:35 - 04 May 2026
Guests praised Aura as a top nightlife spot and a social hub
Aura Lounge marked its second anniversary with a high-energy celebration led by DJ Maphorisa and premium Don Julio experiences.
Advertisement

  • Aura Lounge marked its second anniversary on May 2, 2026 in Kololo.

  • DJ Maphorisa headlined the event, delivering an energetic set.

  • Don Julio added premium bottle service and theatrical displays.

  • Guests praised Aura as a top nightlife spot and a social hub.

Advertisement

On May 2, 2026, Aura Lounge in Kololo had a different spark as it marked its second anniversary.

Revelers packed the bar. The world’s tequila brand, Don Julio, and South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa took centre stage and delivered a memorable night.

“Bengicela ungilalele nami… Ngiyazi sibaningi Sikhalela Kuwe…” the crowd sang in unison to one of the popular amapiano records. The moment set the tone for a night defined by music, luxury and celebration.

Guests turned up in summer dresses and denim couture. High spenders drove premium bottle service. The mood reinforced Aura’s place among Kampala’s top nightlife spots.

Advertisement

Many revelers said Aura has grown beyond a bar. They called it a second home where they meet friends and unwind.

The mood reinforced Aura’s place among Kampala’s top nightlife spots
The mood reinforced Aura’s place among Kampala’s top nightlife spots

Conversations between drinks were filled with nostalgia and shared memories. Some of these moments were displayed on banners and prints along the walkway and pillars leading to the venue.

The visuals highlighted signature nights such as One-Off Tuesdays, Ignite Fridays and Chop Life Sundays hosted by socialite Sheilah Gashumba aka Lil Stunner.

The red carpet drew Kampala’s fashionable elite and high rollers. Guests arrived in bold outfits and made dramatic entrances.

Advertisement
Sheilah Gashumba, alias DJ Lil Stunner
Sheilah Gashumba, alias DJ Lil Stunner

Speaking at the event, Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa, described the partnership with Aura as a natural fit.

“Partnering with Aura Lounge always comes naturally for us. Seeing them commemorate two years makes us proud. We are happy that we have walked an amazing journey with them- as valued partners. Congratulations to Aura Bar and Lounge for reaching this milestone, and we hope to celebrate more together,” she said.

South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa took centre stage and delivered a memorable night.
South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa took centre stage and delivered a memorable night.

Dressed in designer streetwear and gold grills, he moved through amapiano, gqom, Afro-house and soulful club tracks. He teased popular songs before dropping them, sending the crowd into chants and movement.

Advertisement

By the time he left the decks, the crowd was exhausted in a good way. It was a fitting end to Aura’s second anniversary, marked in full Don Julio style.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Bank of Uganda head office
News
04.05.2026
Thugs break into Bank of Uganda, laptops stolen
Mixology training at Black Panther ends with thrilling showdown
Lifestyle
04.05.2026
Mixology training at Black Panther ends with thrilling showdown
Dj Maphorisa lights up Aura Lounge's second anniversary celebrations
Lifestyle
04.05.2026
Dj Maphorisa lights up Aura Lounge's second anniversary celebrations
PHOTOS: Museveni chairs final cabinet meeting ahead of new appointments
News
04.05.2026
PHOTOS: Museveni chairs final cabinet meeting ahead of new appointments
President Yoweri Museveni
News
04.05.2026
All government agencies to hold 3-day prayers for President Museveni
Tanqueray takes the editorial runway
Lifestyle
04.05.2026
Tanqueray takes the editorial runway