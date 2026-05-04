Dj Maphorisa lights up Aura Lounge's second anniversary celebrations

Aura Lounge marked its second anniversary with a high-energy celebration led by DJ Maphorisa and premium Don Julio experiences.

Aura Lounge marked its second anniversary on May 2, 2026 in Kololo.

DJ Maphorisa headlined the event, delivering an energetic set.

Don Julio added premium bottle service and theatrical displays.

Guests praised Aura as a top nightlife spot and a social hub.

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On May 2, 2026, Aura Lounge in Kololo had a different spark as it marked its second anniversary.

Revelers packed the bar. The world’s tequila brand, Don Julio, and South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa took centre stage and delivered a memorable night.

“Bengicela ungilalele nami… Ngiyazi sibaningi Sikhalela Kuwe…” the crowd sang in unison to one of the popular amapiano records. The moment set the tone for a night defined by music, luxury and celebration.

Guests turned up in summer dresses and denim couture. High spenders drove premium bottle service. The mood reinforced Aura’s place among Kampala’s top nightlife spots.

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Many revelers said Aura has grown beyond a bar. They called it a second home where they meet friends and unwind.

The mood reinforced Aura’s place among Kampala’s top nightlife spots

Conversations between drinks were filled with nostalgia and shared memories. Some of these moments were displayed on banners and prints along the walkway and pillars leading to the venue.

The visuals highlighted signature nights such as One-Off Tuesdays, Ignite Fridays and Chop Life Sundays hosted by socialite Sheilah Gashumba aka Lil Stunner.

The red carpet drew Kampala’s fashionable elite and high rollers. Guests arrived in bold outfits and made dramatic entrances.

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Sheilah Gashumba, alias DJ Lil Stunner

Speaking at the event, Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum East Africa, described the partnership with Aura as a natural fit.

“Partnering with Aura Lounge always comes naturally for us. Seeing them commemorate two years makes us proud. We are happy that we have walked an amazing journey with them- as valued partners. Congratulations to Aura Bar and Lounge for reaching this milestone, and we hope to celebrate more together,” she said.

South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa took centre stage and delivered a memorable night.

Dressed in designer streetwear and gold grills, he moved through amapiano, gqom, Afro-house and soulful club tracks. He teased popular songs before dropping them, sending the crowd into chants and movement.

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