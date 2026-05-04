All government agencies to hold 3-day prayers for President Museveni

Government has scheduled nationwide prayers ahead of President Museveni’s inauguration and invited all citizens to attend the ceremony at Kololo.

Government has announced a three-day nationwide prayer programme ahead of the inauguration.

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Prayers will be held in mosques, Adventist churches and all churches across Uganda.

Officials say the prayers aim to promote stability and unity.

Government has announced a nationwide three-day prayer programme ahead of the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni, scheduled for May 12 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Yunus Kakande, said the prayers will be held across mosques and churches throughout the country, with government officials expected to participate.

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President Museveni during his last inauguration

Nationwide prayer programme

The prayers he said will begin on Friday, May 8, in all mosques, followed by Seventh-day Adventist churches on Saturday, May 9, and conclude in all churches on Sunday, May 10.

“During those prayers, different government dignitaries will represent the government in their respective areas,” Kakande noted.

“Our motto says ‘For God and My Country’ so we must pray. Prayer is good. We have to pray for our president to give him life for the next five years; to give Uganda stability,” he said.

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He also pointed to global instability, saying countries that once enjoyed peace are now facing challenges.

“People in the Middle East are suffering. They did not know that they would be suffering because last year they were okay,” he said.

President Yoweri Museveni

Public invited to inauguration

The government has also invited all Ugandans to attend the inauguration ceremony, assuring the public that no invitation cards will be required.

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“I also want to make all Ugandans come for the president’s inauguration ceremony. You do not need an invitation card. Just come,” Kakande said.

He added that arrangements have been made to accommodate large crowds.

“We have put food there; you will eat and drink. Everybody should come to Kololo,” he said.

Preparations underway

The announcement comes as preparations intensify for the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to draw dignitaries and citizens from across the country.