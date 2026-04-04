Museveni invites Azerbaijan president for swearing-in ceremony

Azerbaijan said it will send a joint business delegation to Uganda later in 2026, with dates to be agreed through diplomatic channels.

President Yoweri Museveni has invited his Azerbaijan counterpart to attend his swearing-in ceremony, as Kampala moves to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Baku.

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State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello, travelled to Baku on April 3, 2026 as a special envoy of President Museveni.

During the visit, he delivered a formal invitation to Ilham Aliyev to attend Uganda’s presidential inauguration scheduled for May 12, 2026.

Oryem also handed over a second message urging Azerbaijani investors to consider opportunities in Uganda.

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The areas highlighted include agriculture, tourism, minerals, science and technology, and oil and gas.

He held talks with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov. Both sides praised the relations between the two countries, which marked 30 years in 2025. They said the political goodwill should now lead to stronger economic cooperation.

Officials discussed plans to speed up agreements such as a Bilateral Investment Treaty and a deal to avoid double taxation. They said these steps will ease trade and attract more investors.

During the visit, both countries also held their third round of political consultations. They reviewed progress since August 2025 and welcomed the visa waiver for holders of diplomatic and official passports that started on April 1, 2026.

Uganda and Azerbaijan agreed to work together in agriculture, energy, ICT, tourism, minerals, and oil and gas. Azerbaijan said it will send a joint business delegation to Uganda later in 2026, with dates to be agreed through diplomatic channels.

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