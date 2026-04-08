Over 50 heads of state to attend Museveni inauguration next month

According to Uganda Media Centre, the historic inauguration has been slated for May 12 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala City.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is slated to swear in for the seventh term in office next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Uganda Media Centre, the historic inauguration has been slated for May 12 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala City.

In a communique, Uganda Media Centre noted that over 50 heads of state have confirmed attendance for the grand occasion ushering in the next term of office in Uganda.

“The president of the Republic of Uganda will swear-in for the seventh historic term on Tuesday May 12 2026 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. 50 heads of state and governments have already confirmed attendance. The head of public service is chairing a cross -government national organising committee in that endeavor," the communique reads.

The electoral commission declared President Yoweri Museveni as winner of the January 15 elections, securing his seventh term in office with 71 percent of the vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He defeated his main challenger, 43-year-old Bobi Wine, who received 24.72 percent of the vote, according to the official results.

Finishing sixth in the election with 33,440 votes (0.30 percent), former National Peasants Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Robert Kasibante alleged widespread electoral malpractices, including violence, misuse of state resources, irregularities in the voters' register, and undue influence over the Electoral Commission (EC) in an election petition.

However, he withdrew the case citing logistical and financial constraints.

Kasibante emphasized that the case he filed in court was not directly against President Museveni personally, but rather concerned "irregularity, injustice, and ignoring laws governing presidential elections."

Advertisement