The current Ebola outbreak is mainly on the Congo side

The current Ebola outbreak is mainly on the Congo side

Two more Ugandan health workers confirmed with Ebola in Kampala

The ministry announced that the two cases were registered at a hospital in the capital, Kampala involving two health workers.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of the deadly Ebola virus disease.

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In a May 25 press statement, the ministry announced that the two cases were registered at a hospital in the capital, Kampala involving two health workers.

In a May 25 press statement, the ministry announced that the two cases were registered at a private hospital in the capital, Kampala.

“The two new cases are Ugandan health workers working in a private health facility in Kampala. Both patients have been admitted to the designated treatment unit and are now receiving care, “ part of the statement reads.

“All contacts linked to the confirmed cases are being followed up by our response teams.”

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Dr Charles Olaro the Director General Health Services urged the public to report anyone presenting symptoms related to the Ebola virus disease noting that early detection and treatment improves chances of survival and reduces further spread of the virus.

The latest update raises the number of confirmed cases to seven.

The current outbreak is mainly in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. .