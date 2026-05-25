Profile, biography, career: Who is Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the new Speaker of Parliament

Oboth-Oboth began his professional career in public service as a state attorney in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, stationed at the Mbale Regional Office. He also served as the Deputy Attorney General for the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution.

In arguably one of the biggest political shockers in recent times, West Budama County MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth rose from the background to the third highest office in the land as Bukedea Woman MP and the 11th Parliament Speaker Rt Hon Anita Among was left in the cold, probably observing the transition on television like the common Ugandan.

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In the first sitting of the first meeting of the first session of the 12th Parliament of Uganda at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds Kampala presided over by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the ruling party backed Oboth-Oboth made history as he assumed the Speakership with Thomas Tayebwa retaining the deputy speakership.

Who is Jacob Oboth-Oboth?

Jacob Marksons Oboth, popularly known as Jacob Oboth-Oboth, is an intellectual property expert, and politician.

He serves as the Member of Parliament for West Budama County South and holds the senior position of Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs. His rise within Ugandan society highlights a transition from a challenging childhood to the upper echelons of national leadership.

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Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth

Early Life and Academic Background

Born on April 13, 1971, in the Tororo District of Eastern Uganda, Oboth-Oboth experienced a modest upbringing.

During his childhood, he engaged in informal jobs, including fetching water for locals and working as a storekeeper to support himself. At one point, after facing financial barriers to continuing his education, he was assisted by American missionaries on the streets of Tororo, which allowed him to resume his studies.

He eventually completed his secondary education at Tororo High School and was admitted to Makerere University in 1997. He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2001, followed by a postgraduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre.

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He expanded his expertise internationally by earning a Master of Laws in election and cyber law from the University of Minnesota in 2007.

Legal and Political Career

Oboth-Oboth began his professional career in public service as a state attorney in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, stationed at the Mbale Regional Office. He also served as the Deputy Attorney General for the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution.

In 2010, he resigned from his legal role to enter active politics. He was elected as an Independent Member of Parliament for West Budama County South in 2011. Winning re-election in 2016, he became the first legislator in his constituency's history to secure successive terms since 1996.

Over his legislative tenure, he has aligned with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and chaired critical parliamentary bodies, including the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

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