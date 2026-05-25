Jacob Oboth Oboth elected Speaker of 12th Parliament

Jacob Oboth Oboth is the speaker of the 12th parliament

Jacob Oboth Oboth is the speaker of the 12th parliament

Oboth emerged winner with 441 votes, at the election held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where MPs gathered to choose the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament. President Yoweri Museveni attended the sitting, which was presided over by the Chief Justice.

Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth has been elected Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament after defeating two other candidates in a vote by Members of Parliament

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Chief Justice Flavian Zeija declared Oboth Oboth winner after he obtained 441 votes.

His closest challenger, Paul Mwiru, who was fronted by the opposition National Unity Platform, got 60 votes. Democratic Party president Norbert Mao trailed with 15 votes. 3 voted were invalid.

The election took place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where MPs gathered to choose the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament. President Yoweri Museveni attended the sitting, which was presided over by the Chief Justice.

Oboth Oboth went into the race as the candidate of the ruling National Resistance Movement.

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He was nominated by Vice President Maj Gen Jessica Alupo and seconded by Frank Tumwebaze, who described him as a capable leader with experience in both Parliament and Cabinet.

Tumwebaze said Oboth Oboth understands parliamentary procedure and has the temperament needed to manage debate, maintain order and guide the House through difficult moments.

His election now places him in one of the most powerful offices in Uganda’s constitutional order.

MPs casting their ballots

From Tororo To Parliament

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Oboth Oboth was born on April 13, 1971, in Tororo District. He studied at St Denis Ssebugwawo Secondary School for O-Level and later attended Tororo High School for A-Level.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

His legal training shaped much of his public career. Before rising to national political prominence, he also taught law part-time at the Islamic University in Uganda.

Long Record In Parliament And Cabinet

Oboth Oboth has represented West Budama Central County in Parliament since 2011.

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He built much of his reputation through committee work. In the 9th Parliament, he chaired the Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges.

He also chaired the Committee on Natural Resources.

From 2016 to 2021, he chaired the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, one of Parliament’s most influential committees.

He also served as national chairman of Parliamentarians for Global Action Uganda.