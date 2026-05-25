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Chosen Becky, husband off to Barbados for birthday fete

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:17 - 25 May 2026
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Chosen Becky and her husband Abdul Ssekajja have flown to Barbados
The couple left Uganda through Entebbe International Airport, where Becky told journalists that the trip was planned to celebrate Ssekajja’s birthday.
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Ugandan singer Chosen Becky and her husband Abdul Ssekajja have flown to Barbados for a short holiday and birthday celebration.

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The couple left Uganda through Entebbe International Airport, where Becky told journalists that the trip was planned to celebrate Ssekajja’s 29th birthday.

Becky said she chose Barbados because she wanted her husband to enjoy a fresh experience away from home. Barbados, a Caribbean island nation, is also famously known as the birthplace of global music star Rihanna.

“I am taking my husband to Barbados, the island where Rihanna was born; that’s where we are headed. We want to take in different air, have some new experiences at the ocean,” Becky said before departure.

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The singer said the trip was also part of the couple’s growing interest in foreign cultures and travel experiences.

“Since I married my husband, we have tended to appreciate the western culture a lot,” she said.

Chosen Becky and her husband Abdul Ssekajja have flown to Barbados

Becky added that she is paying for the trip as a birthday treat for her husband.

“I am the one paying for this because it is his birthday. I am taking him out to experience some new cuisines… things like that,” she said.

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Becky, known for songs such as Bankuza and Byabangi, has often attracted public attention for her music career, personal life and relationship with Ssekajja. Their Barbados trip now gives fans another glimpse into their life away from the stage.

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