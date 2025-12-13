Chosen Becky vows lifelong commitment to Ssekajja 

Chosen Becky has vowed to commit to husband Abdul Ssekajja for life.

Reeling from the lavish Kukyala ceremony, a Kiganda pre-marital marriage function where a prospective bridegroom and his parents officially seeks permission to marry, Becky says this time vowed that it will work out for life.

Singer Chosen Becky has vowed to commit to husband Abdul Ssekajja for life.

“I am officially Mrs Ssekajjja. Mwami wange ompeeseza ekitiiibwa. Taata webale . Omutima gwange gujudde esanyu. Ngenda kufumba paka nga nvudde munsi. Sili kukyaaawa taaata wabaana bange Ssekajja,” she posted on Facebook.

The statement loosely translates as, “ I am officially Mrs Ssekajja. You brought me great honour, my husband. Thank you. My heart is full of joy. I will commit to you till death do us apart. I will never leave you, father of my children Ssekajja.”

Becky endured a bitter split with the father of her children better known as Chef Amir over counter allegations of infidelity, child neglect, and domestic violence. The couple have three children together.

While Amir accused Becky of infidelity, the singer would have the last laugh after her former photographer and protege to Amir, proposed to her earlier this year.