Interview:  Inside Showtime Sunset Pastel edition with Miss Shee

Your next party looks Sorted🔥❤️ you’ll steal the show in our Raya jumpsuit.

Centered around elevating the lifestyle and creative industry within town through partnerships and collaborations, this edition features a fashion partnership with Miss Shee, a ready to wear Ugandan fashion house that will showcase their holiday collection as part of the overall experience.

The second edition of Tanqueray’s new luxury daytime experience, Showtime is happening this Saturday the 13th of December at Zara Garden Hotel.

Just like the first edition, Showtime is inviting Kampala’s tastemakers with love for refined pleasures, savory food, great cocktails, and high fashion for yet another exquisite Tanqueray inspired showcase.

We had a chat with the founder of Miss Shee (Rasheedah Mwiza).

1. Showtime is happening again for its 2nd edition this December in featuring a fashion powerhouse- Miss Shee. What does this partnership mean for your brand?

Miss Shee is a woman-led ready to wear fashion house, designed and made in Uganda for all women.

This partnership with Showtime is an exciting opportunity for Miss Shee to showcase our brand on a regional platform and connect with a wider audience. Partnerships such as this allows us to highlight our creative tapestry and strengthen our presence within the fashion scene in Kampala and Uganda at large.

Tanqueray's luxury Showtime experience is happening this Saturday at Zara gardens

2. For a fashion themed experience such as Showtime, what inspired your holiday collection and what was the vision behind it that makes it a perfect fit for Showtime?

The vision behind this Sunset Pastel Collection was to capture the soft, dreamy hues of a sunset and translate them into versatile pieces.

We wanted to create a collection that celebrates feminine elegance, effortless style and festival-ready pieces that make women feel confident, stylish, and unique in every setting. The colors and designs are inspired by warmth, light and playfulness, reflecting the energy and optimism of the season.

For a platform where everyone should embrace the best versions of themselves, the Sunset Pastel collection is the perfect match for Showtime.

3. How will the Sunset Pastel collection feature at the second edition of Showtime?

The Miss Shee holiday collection will feature a curated runway presentation, showcasing our chic, timeless and festival holiday -ready to wear pieces.

We will also have a displayed pop-up shop featuring the full collection, giving attendees the chance to see, experience and shop the pieces up close.

Our collection will seamlessly fit into the overall experience to give everyone a wholesome appreciation of Showtime.

Unwrap elegance this Christmas.

4. As part of the “It’s Showtime” global movement, Showtime highlights elevated experiences, anticipation of something spectacular and commitment to mastery and style. How does Miss Shee align with the overall concept of elevating everyday moments that is synonymous to Tanqueray?

At Miss Shee, we believe that style isn’t just for special occasions, it’s part of elevating everyday moments.

As mentioned earlier, Miss Shee pieces are versatile chic, timeless and effortless, allowing women to feel confident, stylish, and put-together every day, whether at work, running errands, or enjoying time with loved ones.

By focusing on simple elegance and versatile designs, Miss Shee transforms everyday routines into moments of self-expression and joy, making fashion a part of life’s little celebrations.

In a nutshell elevation is a shared value and we can’t wait to interact with all the ladies at Showtime.

Miss Shee's Holiday Collection

5. Tanqueray, is celebrated for its botanical complexity. If your Sunset Pastel collection were a cocktail, which key botanical notes would represent the different design elements texture and overall designs?

If our Sunset Pastel Collection were notes in Tanqueray a cocktail, it would be: Juniper – timeless silhouettes with simple shapes, clean lines and flattering cuts and Citrus zest – playful pastel pops, think multitextured jumpsuits, Gentle spice – subtle textures & classic details dreamy, Botanical florals – feminine and soft hues of pink, blue and pinks

A perfect mix with of vibrant and soft unforgettable versatile pieces to match the persona of every stylish woman out there.

6. As one of Uganda’s celebrated fashion houses, what does this collaboration with a global luxury brand like Tanqueray signify for Miss Shee's positioning in the market, and how does it advance the narrative of Ugandan fashion?

This collaboration with a global luxury brand like Tanqueray is a significant milestone for Miss Shee. It positions our brand as a leading fashion house while creating a platform to showcase locally inspired designs.

Beyond just elevating our visibility, this is an opportunity to showcase fashion as part of everyday experiences that is not limited to fashion runways.