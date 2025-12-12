Singer Sheebah melts in babysitting joy 

As they say there is nothing as strong as a mother-son bond, singer Sheebah Karungi is walking the talk as she explores her new priceless territory of motherhood.

The Wesibadde singer has taken to social media to share how therapeutic her son’s innocent and gentle rubs have been to her after a long day of the hustle and bustle of life.

She described her current state of motherhood as her “softest era ever.”

“So this happened today,” she posted on X before adding .

“I was so tired it’s like my son felt it. He took care of me and loved me. I cried ….I was so HAPPY. This boy makes me so SOFT. I’ m literally in my softest era ever. My sonshine.. May God continue protecting you, my baby Little Bird.”

Sheebah shocked fans last year when the baby bump could no longer be hidden. It was only a matter of time before she gave birth to her first born, Amir Jaffer, with a United Kingdom based Ugandan music promoter named Suleiman Jaffer.



Other than sharing priceless moments with her son, Sheebah recently attributed her newly physique to the power of motherhood. Following birth, fans noticed Sheebah had a more roundier derriere which elicited rumours of her undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift surgery .