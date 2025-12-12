Anger as Kenya U15 team stranded in Uganda

Images, quickly going viral, showed the young footballers settled on the bare floor of what appeared to be a school hall at St Mary’s Kitende, the host venue.

The Kenyan internet community erupted in fury last night after distressing photos emerged showing the country’s boys’ Under-15 football team stranded in Uganda, with players forced to sleep on the floor following a regional tournament.

The team, which had been participating in the African Schools Football Championship, had been due to depart yesterday evening but faced unexpected logistical failures.

The sight sparked an angry backlash against Kenyan sports and government officials, with citizens demanding immediate accountability for the children’s welfare.

Photos emerged showing Kenya’s boys’ Under-15 football team stranded in Uganda

Journalists and prominent figures took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their outrage.

Kevin Teya’s post alleged that the team’s planned departure had been blocked by Kenyan government officials, who then failed to provide any alternative accommodation.

The post questioned why CECAFA, the tournament host, had not housed the players for an additional night, leaving them vulnerable.

Other users were less measured. Kibet pointed fingers directly at government hypocrisy, writing: “They can’t pay rooms for this kids who had gone to Uganda for games, but when they’re travelling abroad they even pay for their girlfriends using our taxes.”

Mora termed the situation "Shameful. Shambolic. Unacceptable," directly calling upon President William Ruto to take note of the situation involving the Under-15s.

Later, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) released a statement to clarify the circumstances. The FKF acknowledged that the boys’ and girls’ teams had checked out of their accommodation as scheduled on 10 December 2025. However, a delay in the arrival of the transport meant they could not depart on time.

The FKF cited the Ministry of Education guidelines which "restrict night travel for junior teams," necessitating the delegation to remain at the host school overnight.

The body confirmed that CECAFA and St Mary’s Kitende had fully supported the teams during the period and that the welfare and safety of the Kenyan delegation were prioritised while they were on site.

As of Thursday, the federation said teams were en route back to Kenya.

