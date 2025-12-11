Bakiga Nation’s back for 10th edition with renewed Pilsner support 

Pilsner Lager has officially reaffirmed its partnership with the Bakiga Nation

This seasonal gathering, dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Kigezi people, is set to conclude the 10th anniversary celebrations in style this Sunday, 14 December 2025, at the Millennium Grounds in Kololo, Kampala.

Pilsner Lager has officially reaffirmed its partnership with the Bakiga Nation, throwing its weight behind the highly anticipated December Anniversary edition.

Pilsner’s continued support for the event underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting cultural initiatives that are pivotal in preserving Uganda’s diverse cultural tapestry.

At a recent press briefing, Peter Ekwang, the Pilsner Brand Representative, highlighted the strong alignment between the partners, citing shared values of community, unity, and resilience.

“Bakiga Nation is a true reflection of the Ugandan spirit, demonstrated by the vibrant celebration and the spirit of togetherness,” Mr. Ekwang stated.

“As the true king’s beer, Pilsner is proud to be actively associated with platforms such as these that are key in preserving and elevating Uganda’s diverse cultural fabric.” He concluded by urging all attendees to drink responsibly, ensuring that the best memories created are the ones they can cherish and recall.

Organisers promise an unforgettable day that begins with a generous gesture: the first attendees will receive a complimentary Pilsner King upon entry. The event will immerse guests in a complete cultural village experience, allowing them to engage directly with the Kigezi region’s rich culinary diversity and shared sense of community.

Speaking for the organisers, Owen Bigombe described the upcoming programme as a “joyful proclamation of who we are.” He extended an invitation to the public to "come experience the warmth, pride, and unbreakable unity of the Kigezi people as we keep our traditions alive amidst modernity."

Adding to the festive spirit, the event will feature performances of the vigorous and energetic Kizino dances by the Bakiga Nation Cultural Group. They will be joined by talented entertainers from the region, including T-Paul, Lillian Nabassa, and Florence Musiimenta, with Sheba Karungi headlining the festival. Gates open at 12:00 PM, with tickets available for UGX 20,000 via USSD and online platforms.

