Photos: Celebrities’ affair at Carol Nantogo’s lavish Kukyala ceremony

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
Carol Nantongo's Kukyala
It was a house of celebrities and music stars as Ensonga singer Carol Nantongo introduced the love of her life, Mesach Dylan, to her parents in Namugongo on Wednesday in a Kiganda Kukyala ceremony. 
As the norm, the couple and guests honoured the age-old Kiganda heritage with traditional dresses glittering with a modern fashion touch. Firstly, Nantongo rocked a lime-green gomesi with pearly accentuates while Spice Diana donned a washed lime green just to match as the two rubbed shoulders like partners in crime. 

Carol Nantongo's Kukyala

For the other change of outfits, Nantongo would return in a floral inspired gomesi while the bride groom of course, a kanzu with a blue-tint coat and floral patterns. 

Maureen Nantume at Carol Nantongo's Kukyala
Spreading the atmosphere of cheer, Winnie Nwagi showed off her curvaceous body, well hugged by the smooth soft lime gomesi. 

Carol Nantongo's Kukyala

Maureen Nantume went for the girly look with a daring pink gomesi. 

The decor, grand in stature, a lavish ensemble for a pre-marital ceremony and a worthy celebration for a  love story that started over eight years ago and finally ripened to marriage. 

