Carol Nantongo says 'yes' to Mesach Semakula's son

Singer Carol Nantongo has announced her engagement to Dylann Delan, the son of veteran crooner Mesach Semakula.

Singer Carol Nantongo has announced her engagement to Dylann Delan, the son of legendary crooner Mesach Semakula.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She shared their engagement photos on X on November 20, 2025, writing: “I SAID YES TO MY BEST FRIEND ❤️… Love, marriage, and commitment are rare treasures… You are my forever gift.”

I SAID YES TO MY BESTFRIEND❤️ Love, marriage, and commitment are three rare treasures,beautiful on their own, but extraordinary when found together. I am so deeply blessed to have discovered all three in one person. You are my forever gift. oooooh Daddy Come Mummy❤️😂🏃‍♀️💃 pic.twitter.com/Q5kUBTwXnm — CAROL NANTONGO 🇺🇬🎤 (@nantongo_carol) November 19, 2025

Her post drew mixed reactions, with some users pointing out the age gap.

“The boy is young. Congratulations anyway,” one user wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another added: “Age is a number, doctor.”

One commenter criticised the pictures, saying: “These are the photos Pastor Sandra talks about. If you can’t show your husband clearly and only show his hand, you’re single.”

These are the pics Pastor Sandra is always speaking about. If you can't post your husband clearly, and you only post his hand and the rest of your body, then you're single. You don't love him. — Ronald Haber🌹 (@RonaldHaber_) November 20, 2025

Who is Carol Nantongo?

Carol Nantongo grew up in Kyaliwajjala, Namugongo. She started singing in church and at school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Senior Four, financial challenges forced her to study hairdressing.

While in training, someone encouraged her to join Coca-Cola Rated Next. She did not win, but a lady who spotted her talent connected her to Golden Band.

Carol Nantongo is engaged to Dylann Delan

At Golden Band, she impressed Catherine Kusasira, who linked her to KT Events. KT later introduced her to songwriter Judas.

His first song for her was Nsinka, and KT funded the production.

Advertisement

Advertisement