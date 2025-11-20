Advertisement

Carol Nantongo says 'yes' to Mesach Semakula's son

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:56 - 20 November 2025
Carol Nantongo is engaged to Dylann Delan
Singer Carol Nantongo has announced her engagement to Dylann Delan, the son of veteran crooner Mesach Semakula.
Advertisement

Singer Carol Nantongo has announced her engagement to Dylann Delan, the son of legendary crooner Mesach Semakula.

Advertisement

She shared their engagement photos on X on November 20, 2025, writing: “I SAID YES TO MY BEST FRIEND ❤️… Love, marriage, and commitment are rare treasures… You are my forever gift.”

Her post drew mixed reactions, with some users pointing out the age gap.

“The boy is young. Congratulations anyway,” one user wrote.

Advertisement

Another added: “Age is a number, doctor.”

One commenter criticised the pictures, saying: “These are the photos Pastor Sandra talks about. If you can’t show your husband clearly and only show his hand, you’re single.”

Who is Carol Nantongo?

Carol Nantongo grew up in Kyaliwajjala, Namugongo. She started singing in church and at school.

Advertisement

After Senior Four, financial challenges forced her to study hairdressing.

While in training, someone encouraged her to join Coca-Cola Rated Next. She did not win, but a lady who spotted her talent connected her to Golden Band.

Carol Nantongo is engaged to Dylann Delan

At Golden Band, she impressed Catherine Kusasira, who linked her to KT Events. KT later introduced her to songwriter Judas.

His first song for her was Nsinka, and KT funded the production.

Advertisement

Nantongo has since released several popular songs and worked with artistes such as Eddie Yawe, Kampala Boys and Sheebah Karungi.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Mesach Semakula speaks on son Delan, Carol Nantongo engagement
Entertainment
20.11.2025
Mesach Semakula speaks on son Delan, Carol Nantongo engagement
Gloria Bugie
Lifestyle
20.11.2025
Gloria Bugie: Why I can't date married men
The battles I fought at the BBC - Allan Kasujja
Entertainment
20.11.2025
The battles I fought at the BBC - Allan Kasujja
Why Arsenal, Visit Rwanda 8-year deal is ending
Business
20.11.2025
Why Arsenal, Visit Rwanda 8-year deal is ending
Nyege Nyege kicks off amid heightened security, expanded tourism offerings
Lifestyle
20.11.2025
Nyege Nyege kicks off amid heightened security, expanded tourism offerings
Carol Nantongo says 'yes' to Mesach Semakula's son
Lifestyle
20.11.2025
Carol Nantongo says 'yes' to Mesach Semakula's son