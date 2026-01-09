Uganda to observe 2 public holidays as 2026 polls begin

The elections will open a three-week electoral period covering national and local government positions, according to the Electoral Commission.

President Yoweri Museveni has declared January 15 and January 16, 2026 public holidays to allow citizens to take part in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the President by Section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays Act, I declare 15th and 16th January, 2026 to be observed as public holidays throughout Uganda for the purpose of enabling citizens to participate in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” Museveni said.

The declaration was issued under the Public Seal on January 8, 2026.

Uganda will head to the polls on Thursday, January 15, 2026, when voters will elect the President and Members of Parliament.

The elections will open a three-week electoral period covering national and local government positions, according to the Electoral Commission.

On polling day, voters are required to go to the polling station where they are registered.

They must present a National ID or a voter location slip. Where these are unavailable, the presiding officer will confirm details on the National Voters Register.

Voter identity will be verified using biometric machines through fingerprint or facial scans. After verification, ballot papers will be scanned and issued.

Voters will mark their preferred candidates using a tick or thumbprint, fold the ballot as directed, and place it in the correct ballot box.

A polling assistant will then mark the voter’s finger to indicate they have voted.

Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

The election timetable shows that polls for Persons with Disabilities and other special interest group councillors at sub-county level will take place on January 19, 2026.