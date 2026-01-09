LIST: How government will spend Shs16.5 trillion in third quarter

The government has released Shs16.537 trillion for the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year to fund wages, debt, development projects and key growth drivers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said the release will “sustain momentum for the realisation of development results envisaged under the tenfold growth strategy, especially those targeting wealth and job creation”.

Treasury operations and debt took the largest share at Shs7.591 trillion, while Shs2.175 trillion was set aside for wages and salaries across government. Non-wage recurrent spending received Shs2.898 trillion, while Shs514 billion was allocated to government development programmes. External financing stood at Shs3.277 trillion.

The ministry said statutory obligations were fully provided for, including Shs318.24 billion for pensions and gratuity, Shs91.65 billion for Parliament, Shs28.27 billion for the Judiciary and Shs18.351 billion for the Office of the Auditor General.

To drive growth, agro-industrialisation received Shs167 billion, tourism Shs32.8 billion, mineral-based industrial development including oil and gas Shs469.69 billion, and science, technology and innovation Shs166.15 billion.

Security agencies were funded to maintain stability, with allocations to Defence, Police, Prisons, State House, ISO and ESO. Infrastructure also featured strongly. Works and Transport received Shs1.34 trillion, while Energy and Mineral Development got Shs468.48 billion.

Health and education were prioritised. The Ministry of Health received Shs344.67 billion, National Medical Stores Shs245.52 billion, and public universities Shs107.453 billion. Local governments received Shs519.866 billion to support service delivery.