Uganda, USA sign $2.2bn Health Cooperation Agreement 

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
Uganda and the United States of America have signed a $2.2bn bilateral health cooperation agreement
The MOU advances the U.S – Uganda bilateral relationship and supports Uganda to develop a resilient health system that prevents the spread of emerging and existing infectious diseases globally.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed on behalf of the Government of Uganda while the American Ambassador to Uganda H.E William W. Popp signed on behalf of the United States of America.

Under the MOU, the United States plans to support priority health programs and commodities, including HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, global health security, human resources, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness.

Over the five-year period, the United States plans to provide  $1.7 billion of support and the Government of Uganda pledges to increase domestic health expenditures by $500 million to gradually assume greater financial responsibility over the course of the framework.  

The agreement includes support for faith-based healthcare providers in Uganda.

“We are building on prior successes and making a significant shift towards promoting self-reliance in the health sector through strong community health systems, clear performance metrics, and a foundational commitment to data systems and global health security that will prevent and stop outbreaks from threatening Uganda, the United States and the world,” said the US Ambassador.

