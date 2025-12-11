Some of the creatives at the launch of Play It Loud

Government, creatives excited about launch of new streaming platform Play It Loud

Filmmakers, actors, comedians, podcasters and social media influencers were among the many talents celebrating what many described as a milestone for Uganda’s entertainment landscape.

Uganda’s creative community turned up in style on Wednesday night for the launch of a new home-grown streaming platform, Play It Loud.

The launch at Mestil Hotel in Kampala drew top celebrities, industry stakeholders and dozens of creatives whose work is available on the platform.

Reigning Miss Uganda Trivia Muhoza and CEO Brenda Nanyonjo at the launch

The platform, now available on both Android and Apple devices, promises to showcase authentic Ugandan stories while providing a global stage for local content creators.

TiktToker Milky Bea on the red carpet

UTB Applauds a New Cultural Export Avenue

Juliana Kaggwa, Chief Executive of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), who graced the event as chief guest, praised Play It Loud as a long-awaited bridge between the arts and the public sector.

“This is the first time in a long time that I see the arts coming together with the public sector to export Uganda to the world,” she said.

Juliana Kaggwa, Chief Executive of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB)

She noted that representing Uganda’s cultural richness required collective effort, and that the country’s identity was far broader than its famed wildlife.

“The exportation of our music, our culture and heritage is the work of every single Ugandan. It cannot be the work of the UTB Ministry of Tourism or a handful of tour operators; and I think that Play it Loud is a manifestation of those efforts.”

Kaggwa said the platform has immense potential to showcase culinary treasures such as luwombo, rolex and nsenene, along with other cultural experiences often overshadowed by safari tourism.

She added that the platform could help debunk myths about Uganda and inspire citizens to rediscover their heritage.

Juliana Kaggwa, Chief Executive of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) with some of the creatives at the launch

Building Skills for the Next Generation

Kevin Bellwood, the Play It Loud Group Skills Master, spoke of the platform’s commitment not only to entertainment but also to talent development.

“At Play It Loud we know that technology alone doesn't shape our future. People do,” he said, honouring the creatives set to contribute to the platform.

Entertainment at the Play It Loud launch

He announced a robust creative skilling programme aimed at equipping young Ugandans with world-class abilities in production, editing, writing and animation.

“Our commitment is to equip them with world class skills from production, to editing, writing, animation, ensuring that their work stands on the world stage,” he said.

Bellwood also unveiled an internship programme intended to place emerging creatives inside real production houses and studios, giving them hands-on experience and a springboard into professional careers.

Play It Loud launch

Creatives Eager to Share New Content

Content creators expressed enthusiasm as they unveiled the shows they will premiere on the platform.

Socialite Deborah Nantongo Cleave aka Mami Debs announced Vibes and Visas, a show featuring ten adventurous women exploring a different country each season.

Vibes and Visas cast

Comedian Anne Kansiime revealed she will debut fresh episodes of Don’t Mess With Kansiime, a behind-the-scenes audition series for new cast members, and a comedy roast recorded in May.