Kasubi Tombs restoration works complete, set for re-opening

The restoration works of the Buganda Kingdom iconic Kasubi Tombs has been declared complete following a visit by Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, clan leaders and conservationists on December 12.

Mayiga made the announcement noting that the restoration focused on preserving the cultural, historical, and architectural identity of the structure following the devastating 2010 fire.

Among the upgrades include construction of a perimeter wall surrounding the 63-acre cultural site, installation of on-site fire fighting equipment, water reservoir, among others.

The kingdom noted that they have commenced preparations for kusala kisassi, a traditional cleansing and blessing ceremony that signifies the final stage before the cultural site is reopened to the public.

The Kasubi Tombs is the site of the burial grounds for four Buganda kings and other members of the Baganda royal family.