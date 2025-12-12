Advertisement

Kasubi Tombs restoration works complete, set for re-opening

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor
Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga performs rituals inside the tombs (1)
The restoration works of the Buganda Kingdom iconic Kasubi Tombs has been declared complete following a visit by Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga, clan leaders and conservationists on December 12. 
Mayiga made the announcement noting that the restoration  focused on preserving the cultural, historical, and architectural identity of the structure following the devastating 2010 fire.

Among the upgrades include construction of a perimeter wall surrounding the 63-acre cultural site, installation of on-site fire fighting equipment, water reservoir,  among others. 

Peter Mayiga
The kingdom noted that they have commenced preparations for kusala kisassi, a traditional cleansing and blessing ceremony that signifies the final stage before the cultural site is reopened to the public.

The Kasubi Tombs is the site of the burial grounds for four Buganda kings and other members of the Baganda royal family. 

As a result, the site remains an important spiritual and political site for the Ganda people, as well as an important example of traditional architecture.

