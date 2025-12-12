Afcon2025: Veteran goalie Onyango bolsters Cranes in Morocco 

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Denis Onyango joins Uganda Cranes ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has beefed up the national team goalkeeping department ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco.

Onyango was called up to the national team already in Morocco for the much-anticipated continental showpiece after he recently came out of international football retirement.

The Mamelodi Sundowns legend joins three goalkeepers in the national team camp; Salim Omar Magoola – Richards Bay FC (South Africa), Charles Lukwago – KCCA FC (Uganda), and Nafian Alionzi ( Defense Forces FC, Ethiopia).

Onyango was reportedly summoned to help the team with his vast experience at the high level.

According to the Federation of Uganda Football Association, Uganda Cranes is slated to play two buildup matches before kickoff.

“AFCON buildup matches for Uganda Cranes will include Uganda against FAR Rabat on 13th December 2025 and Uganda against Gabon on 17th December 2025. FAR Rabat is currently competing in the CAF Champions League,” FUFA stated.

Uganda Cranes are pooled in Group C with Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania.