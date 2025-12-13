I am a strong woman — Carol Nantongo laughs at critics 

Singer Carol Nantongo has wasted no time to celebrate her successful marriage ceremony with Semakula Dylan while delivering a strong statement to her critics.

Nantongo and Dylan made it official on Wednesday in a kukyala ceremony in Namugongo.

She posted a direct message to her critics over her union with Dylan on Facebook saying, “Kati kabogeere eeeeh naye nga sibiwulira , kabalokopyeee eeeeh kyenkusaba tobiwulira, abamanyi gyenvude wo babyesigalize sagala kumanya. eeeeh ensi eno. God I thank you , I am a strong woman indeed.”

The statement loosely translates as, “Now let them talk but I won’t listen. I request you (Dylan) not to listen to them . Those who know the past should keep it to themselves. Eh, this world! God, I thank you I am a strong woman indeed.”

The couple reportedly faced the heat of online fans following their public proposal. A section of fans questioned Nantongo’s compatibility with Dylan whom they claimed is much younger than the singer.

Carol Nantongo is engaged to Dylann Delan

However, Dylan’s father singer Mesach Semakula watered down the negativity and blessed the union.

“Welcome to our family. We’ve watched your love for our son grow, and we are happy to officially welcome you. You have our full support,” he said.