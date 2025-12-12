Guinness Smooth ignites Fox Lounge with high-energy night of fashion, music

Guests eagerly engaged, asking questions, experimenting with fabrics and learning firsthand how to put their own creative spin on everyday fashion.

Guests eagerly engaged, asking questions, experimenting with fabrics and learning firsthand how to put their own creative spin on everyday fashion.

Fashion maestro Troy set the tone for the night with an immersive “Make It Yours” masterclass, an interactive session where he broke down styling, customising and personalising looks.

Guinness Smooth delivered an unforgettable start to its in-bar creative experience series last night at Fox Lounge in Mukono, as revellers turned up in full force for a night that brought fashion, music, art and pure self-expression to life under the bold “Make It Yours” platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the moment the doors opened, the energy was electric. Fashion maestro Troy set the tone for the night with an immersive “Make It Yours” masterclass, an interactive session where he broke down styling, customising and personalising looks.

Guests eagerly engaged, asking questions, experimenting with fabrics and learning firsthand how to put their own creative spin on everyday fashion.

It was raw, authentic, and exactly the kind of creative spark Guinness Smooth was built to ignite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stage later lit up when Elijah Kitaka made his grand entrance, delivering a powerful performance that had the entire venue moving.

Kitaka took the energy even higher, turning the night into a full-blown musical experience that left the crowd buzzing when he performed his latest hit song Daily Bundle

In true Guinness Smooth spirit, the stage wasn’t reserved for headliners alone. Upcoming music creatives were also given space to shine, stepping up to perform and show the crowd what the next generation of Ugandan talent has to offer.

The audience embraced them with the same enthusiasm, proof that the creative community is alive, hungry, and ready.

All night long, Guinness Smooth flowed as consumers enjoyed cocktails, shandees, bucket offers, and exclusive giveaways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Smooth Creators Lab was alive with activity, fashion lovers experimenting, art enthusiasts sketching, and music lovers vibing and creating in the moment.