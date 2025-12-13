Police under fire over woman abducted with daughter at Kampala Club

Nambogo, a prominent member of the Fast & Furious running club, was reportedly grabbed by armed individuals, prompting widespread condemnation and demands for her immediate release.

The Uganda Police Force is facing public pressure to speak out following the disappearance of Sarah Nambogo and her daughter in broad daylight from the premises of the Kampala Club on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nambogo, a prominent member of the Fast & Furious running club, was reportedly grabbed by armed individuals, prompting widespread condemnation and demands for her immediate release.

The incident occurred late on Friday morning. According to a statement released by the Fast & Furious running club, Nambogo was taken at approximately 10:30 a.m. from the southern gate of the Kampala Club.

The club detailed that the abduction was carried out by “five individuals travelling in a silver Toyota Noah, registration UBP 791G.”

Witnesses reported that the group, which included a woman, was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group initially engaged Nambogo's daughter, asking her to lead them to her mother. She reportedly entered their vehicle and led them to her mother at the southern gate, before they bundled her in the vehicle and drove off.

Sarah Nambogo (C) and other members pose with House Speaker Anita Among at a recent event

The club confirmed that video footage of the incident exists, capturing both the vehicle registration and the individuals involved.

High-Profile Demands for Accountability

In the vacuum of information from official security channels, prominent Ugandan figures took to social media to voice their outrage and demand answers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Kabushenga, the former CEO of Vision Group, specifically addressed the Uganda Police, writing: “Uganda Police, I would like to know why & where you are detaining Sarah Nambogo of @FastnFurious40 & @teammatooke & her daughter. She was picked up in broad daylight by armed men in a private vehicle. We want to extend her our assistance & solidarity.”

Adding to the escalating concern, National Unity Platform (NUP) President Bobi Wine linked Nambogo’s disappearance to a pattern of abductions, referencing the simultaneous missing case of Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira.

The opposition leader argued that the incident was further evidence of “growing lawlessness” and urged every citizen to fight against the trend.

Other public figures, including lawyer Eron Kiiza, described the “Daily abductions” as “gross,” while Prince Sega publicly called for “Justice for Sarah and her daughter.”

As of Saturday morning, the Uganda Police Force had not issued any official statement regarding the abduction of Sarah Nambogo and her daughter, nor had they addressed the location or status of the missing persons.

Advertisement