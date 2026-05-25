Thomas Tayebwa apologises, promises change in ‘shortest possible time’

While speaking to the press, May 25 following his endorsement by the National Resistance Movement Caucus as the preferred candidate for the 12th Parliament Deputy Speakership, Rt. Hon Tayebwa acknowledged shortcomings in the 11th Parliament.

Deputy Speaker of the eleventh Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa has issued an apology to Ugandans while pledging to make swift reforms ‘in the shortest time possible’.

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While speaking to the press, May 25 following his endorsement by the National Resistance Movement Caucus as the preferred candidate for the 12th Parliament Deputy Speakership, Rt. Hon Tayebwa acknowledged shortcomings in the 11th Parliament.

“I don’t need more than one hour of reform. Because I only need to follow processes… there's where we had lapses as leaders, and I want to apologise to the nation,” he said before adding.

“ [I am]... focusing on where we are going. We are going to change that institution in the shortest possible time.”

Thomas Tayebwa

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The Ruhinda North County legislator served as deputy to Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among who is under investigation over alleged corruption, illicit enrichment, money laundering, among other offences.

Police detectives and agencies launched a large-scale crackdown in a shocking operation that has had Among’s residences in Kampala and upcountry searched and her fleet of luxury vehicles including a new Rolls-Royce seized.

The investigation left the 11th Parliament speaker between a rock and a hard place as she was locked out of an opportunity to retain the prestigious seat as political tension mounted.