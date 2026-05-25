Former WBS Television journalist Robert Wamala Lumanyika and two colleagues were killed in an elephant attack

Former WBS Television journalist Robert Wamala Lumanyika and two colleagues were killed in an elephant attack

Former WBS TV journalist Robert Wamala, 2 Colleagues killed in elephant attack In Murchison falls

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday evening along the Gulu-Kampala Highway near Karuma, an area known for occasional wildlife crossings from the nearby park.

Former WBS journalist Robert Wamala Lumanyika has died in an elephant-related accident near Murchison Falls National Park.

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Two other URA staff also died in the Sunday evening incident along the Gulu-Kampala Highway near Karuma.

Reports indicate their van hit an elephant, which later charged at and overturned the vehicle.

Former WBS Television journalist Robert Wamala Lumanyika and two colleagues from the Uganda Revenue Authority have died following an accident involving an elephant near Murchison Falls National Park.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday evening along the Gulu-Kampala Highway near Karuma, an area known for occasional wildlife crossings from the nearby park.

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The accident scene

The three URA staff were travelling in a white passenger van when an elephant reportedly crossed onto the highway. The vehicle hit the animal, leaving it injured.

Witnesses, including Uganda Wildlife Authority rangers said the elephant became aggressive after the impact, charged at the vehicle, overturned it and trapped the occupants inside.

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Videos from the scene showed the badly damaged van lying overturned by the roadside as residents and motorists gathered to respond.

Among the dead was Lumanyika, who previously worked with WBS Television before joining URA.

At URA, he was serving as a tax educator and became known for his role in public tax awareness campaigns and educational programmes.

By press time on Monday morning, Police and URA had not yet issued official statements on the incident.