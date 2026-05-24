Peter Mujuzi is the Arsenal official DJ and announcer

Peter Mujuzi is the Arsenal official DJ and announcer

Meet Peter Mujuzi; the Ugandan official DJ and announcer at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Mujuzi of Ugandan heritage is Arsenal's matchday stadium announcer and stadium DJ, responsible for reading lineups, and playing music that hypes the crowd.

Peter Mujuzi is Arsenal’s matchday stadium announcer and stadium DJ.

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He has Ugandan heritage, a detail that has excited many Ugandan Arsenal fans online.

He became known for playing WWE entrance music at the Emirates, turning it into part of Arsenal’s matchday culture.

In the year that Arsenal broke its 22-year league title drought, the club’s Ugandan fanbase has gained a great deal of international attention.

The fans from the East African nation have been praised for their unmatched passion and devotion to the club, even getting appreciation from figures at the club.

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Winger Bukayo Saka in a recent interview said was humbled to “see the love they have for Arsenal over there.”

The club manager Mikel Arteta said he was inspired by the videos of fans from Uganda.

But many Ugandan Gunners may not know that one of the voices shaping the Emirates Stadium experience carries a name familiar to home: Peter Mujuzi.

Mujuzi is Arsenal's matchday stadium announcer and stadium DJ. His official Instagram bio also describes him as a “PA Announcer & DJ” at Arsenal, while Arsenal’s own website has featured him as the club’s matchday announcer.

His roles include among others, reading lineups and playing music that hypes the crowd.

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Mujuzi is a name many Ugandans will recognise, and social media users in Uganda have repeatedly identified him as Ugandan or of Ugandan heritage.

While not much is known about his Ugandan family, the detail about his heritage has added a special layer of pride for fans who already see Arsenal as one of the most followed English clubs in the country.

Peter Mujuzi

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From Arsenal fan to matchday announcer

Mujuzi’s Arsenal journey did not start in the DJ booth. According to GOAL, he grew up in Cricklewood, London, and has supported Arsenal since childhood.

He first visited Highbury with his father in 1997 and grew up idolising Dennis Bergkamp.

After Arsenal moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2006, Mujuzi worked part-time at the Armoury megastore while at university.

In 2015, he got the chance to work as assistant to the stadium announcer.

He later took control of the matchday music and became the stadium announcer himself.

He now helps set the mood for more than 60,000 supporters whenever Arsenal play at home.

Peter Mujuzi

The DJ who made wrestling music part of Arsenal culture

Mujuzi is also credited with bringing a playful twist to Arsenal matchdays by introducing WWE entrance music at the Emirates.

The idea began in 2017 during an Arsenal match against Manchester City, when he played Triple H’s entrance theme before the second half.

The idea later grew during the pandemic, when games were played behind closed doors.

After Sky Sports picked up the music during an Arsenal match against Liverpool in 2020, fans online began to notice.

WWE stars, including Triple H, Kurt Angle and Drew McIntyre, also reacted to the trend.

Mujuzi has said he enjoys the freedom Arsenal gives him to entertain fans, noting that the club’s audience is broad enough for him to move from classic British bands to Eminem and Drake.