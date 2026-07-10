Affiliates, get ready: Globe Cup 26 traffic is entering its hottest phase

Register in 1xPartners and get the full guide to monetising Globe Cup 26 traffic with 1xBet.

Register in 1xPartners and get the full guide to monetising Globe Cup 26 traffic with 1xBet.

To help partners work with this stage more effectively, 1xPartners, the official affiliate programme of 1xBet, has prepared the Globe Cup 26 Traffic Guide - a practical manual with insights on football traffic, user behaviour, content timing and monetisation during the tournament.

Globe Cup 26 is in full swing, and the tournament has moved into a stage where football traffic becomes more focused, emotional and dependent on timing.

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To help partners work with this stage more effectively, 1xPartners, the official affiliate programme of 1xBet, has prepared the Globe Cup 26 Traffic Guide - a practical manual with insights on football traffic, user behaviour, content timing and monetisation during the tournament.

Understanding the current stage of the tournament

Right now, users need fast, clear and relevant content. The strongest angles are no longer broad tournament previews, but sharper stories: who will advance, which player can decide the match, and more.

The 1xPartners manual helps affiliates understand this shift and adapt their campaigns to the current stage of the tournament instead of working with outdated group-stage logic.

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Live moments as traffic triggers

During decisive matches, users react instantly. A goal, red card or late equaliser can quickly change interest in a match and create a short but valuable traffic window. This is where affiliates can use live-hype: short updates, fast reactions and simple match-context posts.

The message should be immediate and clear, for example: the favourite is under pressure, or extra time is becoming a real possibility.

Broader angles beyond the winner

At this stage, content focused only on the match winner may be too limited. Some games are difficult to predict, while odds on favourites may not be attractive enough for users.Affiliates can create more useful content around team to advance, total goals or player-focused outcomes. These formats give more room for analysis and help avoid repetitive “who will win” messaging. Stronger content angles can support better conversion.

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The final needs its own plan

The final is not just the last match. It is a separate traffic peak. Many casual users who did not follow every round may appear only for the biggest game.Affiliates should prepare final content in advance: simple finalist analysis, key player stories and easy explanations for users who want to understand the match quickly.

The Guide helps partners plan this stage as a separate campaign, not as another regular matchday. This is important because the final window is short, competitive and highly emotional.

Using traffic after the final

One of the biggest mistakes affiliates make is stopping communication after the final whistle. The tournament ends, but the audience can still be redirected.After tournament, users can move toward club football, new season content or player-club storylines. For example, fans who followed national team stars can be redirected to matches involving their clubs.

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Why the manual matters

The Globe Cup 26 Traffic is not just a general overview. It is a practical support tool for affiliates who want to understand what works now, what to avoid, and how to use tournament traffic more effectively.It brings together insights on audience psychology, live content, final-stage planning and post-tournament retention.

For new partners, it can become a clear entry point into 1xPartners. For active affiliates, it can help adjust current campaigns while the tournament is still generating strong attention.

Final takeaway

Globe Cup 26 traffic is not over. It has become more focused, more emotional and more dependent on timing.The group stage was about frequency. The current stage is about decisive matches, live reactions and stronger narratives.