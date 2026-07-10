Kabanda calls Rwabwogo ‘serious enemy’ after visiting Kalyegira in Luzira

Kabanda has attacked Rwabwogo over his visit to journalist Timothy Kalyegira at Luzira Prison

Kabanda accused Rwabwogo of being a “serious enemy”.

His remarks followed Rwabwogo’s visit to Kalyegira at Luzira Prison.

Kalyegira was released on cash bail of Shs650,000 on July 3, 2026.

Prosecutors accuse him of operating online media platforms without a broadcasting licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The head of the PLU chairman’s office and Kasambya County Member of Parliament, Daudi Kabanda, has accused Odrek Rwabwogo, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, of being an enemy after he visited veteran journalist Timothy Kalyegira in prison.

“Rwabwogo is a serious enemy. What was his business in Luzira with Kalyegira? Was he the one behind the insults? I hear he even went to Mzee asking to take me to court. Let him go ahead. We now know his clique and how they operate. We shall handle them decisively,” Kabanda said in response to an earlier post by Kalyegira on X.

“On June 26, I was arrested and driven in an SFC drone to a basement. Reason? ‘Why do you hate the First Family?’ On July 1, my friend Odrek Rwabwogo visited me at Luzira Prison and also brought greetings from his wife Patience, President Museveni’s daughter,” Kalyegira posted on X earlier today.

Veteran journalist and socio-political commentator Timothy Kalyegira was released on bail on July 3, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wakiso District granted Kalyegira cash bail of Shs650,000 and ordered him to return on August 4, 2026, for further court proceedings.

Kalyegira is accused of operating online media platforms without a broadcasting licence.

The prosecution challenged the bail application on the grounds that the accused had not presented a land title to prove ownership or occupation of his residence. Prosecutors also argued that he could use his large online following to intimidate witnesses.

However, the magistrate overruled the objections.

The prosecution alleges that between 2013 and 2026, Kalyegira operated a video production and media consulting firm called Kampala Express without a broadcasting licence, contrary to Section 28 of the Uganda Communications Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement