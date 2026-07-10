Deceased Naalya student blames family neglect in suicide note

A handwritten note reportedly recovered after the death raised questions about his emotional wellbeing before the incident.

More details have emerged about the final moments of a Senior Four student at Naalya Senior Secondary School, Namugongo campus, suspected to have taken his own life.

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A handwritten note reportedly recovered after the death raised questions about his emotional wellbeing before the incident.

The student, identified as Naish Trevor Mamuz, was found dead at the school this week.

School spokesperson Dr John Bossa said police recovered the note while examining the scene.

He said it appeared to suggest that the student felt ignored at home and believed his parents did not understand his concerns.

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Bossa said Mamuz had also written that he felt different from other children.

The school said the student had suffered an illness in recent months and was allowed to return home for treatment. He resumed classes about a week before his death.

According to Bossa, Mamuz appeared to readjust to school life. He performed well in class and interacted with other students, leaving staff and learners shocked by his death.

Police, however, warned the public against treating the reported contents of the note as confirmed evidence. Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said investigators were examining the document and the wider circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“The note has been secured and is being examined as part of the investigation. We want to establish whether he indeed took his own life or not. We do not want people to speculate at this stage. We shall also establish whether the note was written by him or by someone else,” Owoyesigyire said.

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The student’s mother, Vivian Lekuru, said the family was devastated and would wait for the findings of the police investigation before commenting.

The case has renewed calls for schools and families to pay closer attention to changes in students’ behaviour and emotional wellbeing.