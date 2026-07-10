Kivumbi gets hero’s welcome home, vows to take on government outside Parliament

uwanga Kivumbi returned to a jubilant reception in Butambala after securing bail and pledged to continue leading NUP's campaign against the government from outside Parliament.

National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy president for Central Region, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, returned to a rousing welcome in Butambala on Thursday, hours after the High Court granted him bail in a treason case.

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Hundreds of supporters lined the roads and gathered at his home to celebrate his release. Kivumbi was accompanied by senior NUP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, as jubilant supporters waved party flags and chanted slogans.

Addressing the crowd from the balcony of his home, Kivumbi thanked residents for standing by him during his months in detention and vowed to continue his political activism.

Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, returned to a rousing welcome in Butambala

"That night they had come to finish me. They killed 10 of our people. I want you to go back and inform all of them that now that I am back, I will not sit down. President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Muhoozi must know that NUP has the power of God behind it. It has been ordained by God to save the people of Uganda from bad rulership."

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Kivumbi also expressed gratitude to the people of Butambala for supporting him while he was on remand.

"I wish to thank all of you, the people of Butambala, who stood by me from the time I was imprisoned."

"You made me look rich in prison because I never lacked anything. Every other day, you brought me food. Some brought me eggs, pumpkins among others."

Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, returned to a rousing welcome in Butambala

The former Butambala County MP said his political influence would not diminish despite no longer serving in Parliament.

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"Those people thought I would be finished if I didn't make it back to Parliament, but I will show them that I am even more dangerous outside Parliament."

He said he would take a short break before resuming his political activities.

"Today is Thursday. I will rest briefly for the weekend and on Monday, I am heading back to the party headquarters to resume our fight to end this dictatorship."

This is how the people of Butambala welcomed back their leader Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi last night 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/qpL6Hv9bvU — The good gal 💥😍 ❤️🍷 (@Pliam_) July 10, 2026

Earlier in the day, the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Wandegeya granted Kivumbi cash bail of Shs 10 million. Each of his co-accused was granted cash bail of Shs 1 million.

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Kivumbi and several others face treason charges stemming from their arrest between January 2 and January 14, 2026, in Butambala District.

The arrests followed a security operation at Kivumbi's home in January, during which at least 10 people were killed. The accused applied for bail in May, arguing that they had fulfilled all the legal requirements for release pending trial.