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Naalya SS Senior four candidate found hanged in suspected suicide

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:09 - 09 July 2026
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Naalya Senior Secondary School
Police say they recovered a handwritten note believed to have been written by the deceased and investigators secured it for examination.
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  • A senior four student at Naalya SS Bweyogerere has died in a suspected suicide.

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  • Police say the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

  • Detectives from Kira Division Police visited the scene and recorded statements.

  • The body was taken to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem.

A senior four student at Naalya Senior Secondary School’s Bweyogerere campus has died in a suspected suicide.

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Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

“The school administration alerted police immediately, and our team of detectives and Scene of Crime officers from Kira Division Police visited the scene, documented evidence, recorded statements from witnesses, and later conveyed the body to Mulago City Mortuary for a postmortem,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police said preliminary findings show the student had last been seen shortly before the incident was reported.

Owoyesigyire said police also recovered a handwritten note believed to have been written by the deceased. He said investigators had secured it for examination.

“The note has been secured, and its contents are being examined as part of the investigation. Police extend condolences to the family, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time. Investigations are ongoing and further details will be communicated once available,” Owoyesigyire said.

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The death adds to a series of suspected suicides reported among students over the past two years.

Last month, 19-year-old Vanisa Namakoye, a senior five student at Mbale Progressive Secondary School and resident of Bunamwani Lower Cell, was found dead at her home in Bumutoto Ward, Industrial Division.

Her death came days after her 16-year-old friend, Catherine Nelima, was also found dead in another suspected suicide case in Bukisukye Lower Cell, Bumutoto Ward.

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