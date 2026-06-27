Student dies after severe beating by teacher, school closed

Authorities have closed St Thomas Vocational Secondary School after the death of a student whose family alleges she was fatally beaten by a teacher.

Senior Three student Ankunda Sheila was found dead in her school dormitory.

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Her family alleges she had been severely beaten by a teacher a day earlier.

Authorities have temporarily closed the school for two weeks as investigations continue.

Police and school authorities' initial account of suicide has been disputed by the family.

A Senior 3 student has died after she was allegedly beaten by a teacher at St Thomas Vocational Secondary School in Rubirizi District.

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Authorities on Thursday were prompted to temporarily close the government-funded school as investigations continue.

Ankunda Sheila was found dead in her dormitory on Wednesday after she was allegedly beaten a day earlier during night prep studies.

Her body was taken to Rugazi Health Centre IV later KIU Hospital in Bushenyi for a post-mortem examination before she was buried on Friday, June 26, at her family home in Kajani Village, Nkanga Sub-county, Bushenyi District.

Family members accuse teacher Girivazi Twinamasiko, also known as Gava, of severely beating Sheila and other students on Tuesday.

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Robson Muhangazi, the deceased's brother, who also studies at the school, said his sister and her classmates were assaulted by the teacher before she was found dead the following day.

Muhangazi also claimed police officers and school staff physically restrained him from entering the dormitory to see his sister's body and establish what had happened.

Grace Birungi, Sheila's mother, demanded an explanation for why her daughter was allegedly beaten so severely and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Ankunda Sheila's funeral

Initial reports from police and school authorities indicated that Sheila had died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself. However, her family has rejected that account and insists the circumstances surrounding her death must be fully investigated.

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The incident sparked protests at the school as students turned rowdy over the death. Police intervened and fired live rounds to disperse the learners.

Rubirizi Deputy Resident District Commissioner Douglas Rwamutojo told TV West that investigations into the cause of Sheila's death were ongoing.

"We have also decided to temporarily close the school and send the students home for two weeks to allow the investigations go on smoothly," Rwamutojo said.

At Sheila's burial, mourners criticised the police over how they handled the incident. Several speakers demanded justice for the deceased and called for thorough investigations into both the circumstances of her death and the allegations against the teacher.