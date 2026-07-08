Silverback Awards 2026 to celebrate Uganda's best creative work

The Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) has launched the 2026 Silverback Awards

The Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) has launched the 2026 Silverback Awards

The Uganda Advertising Association has launched the 2026 Silverback Awards, urging the country's creative industry to embrace bold ideas that deliver business results and win continental recognition.

The Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) has launched the 2026 Silverback Awards, unveiling "The Bold Rise" as this year's theme and challenging Uganda's creative industry to produce work that can compete across Africa and beyond.

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The launch, held in Kampala, marked the start of preparations for the country's leading awards programme for advertising, marketing, public relations, media and brand communications.

In a break from tradition, organisers launched the awards aboard the Promote Uganda Double Decker Bus. Guests toured parts of Kampala before the event ended at the Makerere University School of Industrial and Fine Art, which has trained many of Uganda's leading artists and creative professionals.

Allen Ssempa, chairperson of the Silverback Awards 2026, said the mobile launch reflected the spirit of this year's awards.

"The Silverback is one of Uganda's most powerful symbols. By aligning this year's awards with the country's tourism story, we're celebrating creativity as another national asset capable of taking Uganda to the world."

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The event attracted leaders from Uganda's communications and business sectors, including representatives from the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, the Public Relations Association of Uganda, the Uganda Tourism Board, the Uganda Media Centre, Pepsi, Uganda Breweries Limited, advertising agencies, media houses and marketers.

The organisers said the turnout reflected growing support for Uganda's creative economy.

Preetesh Sewraj, chief executive officer of the Loeries, the Silverback Awards' technical partner, urged Ugandan creatives to produce work that can stand alongside Africa's best.

He encouraged agencies, brands and independent creatives to pursue bigger ideas and higher standards to improve Uganda's presence on the continental stage.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Sarah Kagingo, vice chairperson of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said creativity and strategic communication remain important drivers of business growth, investment and national development.

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Uganda Advertising Association chairman Peter Kazibwe said this year's theme is a call for the industry to embrace bold thinking.

"The Bold Rise is about choosing courage over comfort. It is about raising the standard of ideas, execution and ambitions."

Kazibwe said the 2026 awards challenge creatives to produce campaigns that deliver measurable business results in Uganda while earning recognition across Africa and internationally.

Entries for the awards will open on July 20, 2026. The Communication Industry Symposium is scheduled for November 5, 2026, while the Silverback Awards Gala will take place on November 6, 2026.