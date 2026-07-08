Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden, is out of danger after undergoing a successful bone marrow surgery.

Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden, is out of danger after undergoing a successful bone marrow surgery.

TikToker Jayden out of danger after successful bone marrow surgery

Ugandan TikToker Timothy Kayanja, known as Jayden, is out of danger after successful bone marrow surgery following months of fundraising for treatment.

Ugandan content creator Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden, is out of danger after undergoing a successful bone marrow surgery.

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The update was shared by media personality Gideon Nova Kwikiriza, who said Jayden had come out of theatre safely.

“This is to inform you all that our very own, our boy Jayden had a successful bone marrow surgery and is both out of theater and danger,” Kwikiriza posted on X.

He thanked all those who contributed towards Jayden’s treatment.

“Blessings to everyone who contributed something to this cause. You saved a life,” he added.

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Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden, is out of danger after undergoing a successful bone marrow surgery.

Jayden’s health battle attracted public attention after he appealed for support for a bone marrow transplant.

In earlier fundraising appeals, he said he had been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare and life-threatening condition in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.

He said doctors had advised him to undergo a bone marrow transplant, with treatment costs estimated between KES 2.5 million and KES 6 million, about Shs80 million to Shs200 million. The funds were expected to cover tests, donor matching, the transplant, medication and follow-up care.

In some appeals, the target was put at about $45,000, while other reports cited a wider estimate of up to $100,000 depending on treatment and post-transplant care.

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Jayden’s case drew support from fellow creators, fans and well-wishers, who amplified his appeal across social media.

TMR International Hospital earlier said it had provided him with free emergency care after an acute health crisis and supported tests as he prepared for the transplant.

A bone marrow transplant is a medical procedure used to replace damaged or failing bone marrow with healthy blood-forming cells.

For patients with severe aplastic anaemia, it can help the body resume production of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.