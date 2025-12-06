Tiktoker Jayden hospitalised amid hypoxemia concerns

Jayden has been admitted at TMR Hospital Nalya

Jayden has been admitted at TMR Hospital Nalya

The 24-year-old got an emergency admission at TMR Hospital in Nalya as his blood oxygen levels had plummeted, indicating severe hypoxemia.

Social media personality Timothy Kayanja, better known on Tiktok as Jayden, has been rushed to hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

The 24-year-old is battling a severe case of Aplastic Anaemia, a condition necessitating an urgent bone marrow transplant abroad.

His care coordinator and fellow media personality, Zubeda Byantalo, confirmed the emergency admission at TMR Hospital in Nalya, revealing that Jayden’s blood oxygen levels had plummeted, indicating severe hypoxemia.

According to Ms Byantalo, Jaden was rushed to the hospital when he became progressively weaker.

Initial assessments revealed a sharp drop in his blood oxygen saturation to 86 per cent.

Doctors consider this figure significantly low and a severe indicator of hypoxemia, which refers to dangerously low oxygen levels in the blood.

For a healthy individual, normal blood oxygen levels typically range between 95 and 100 per cent.

"He’s currently being stabilised and the doctors shall run more tests to know what’s gone wrong, as they work to manage the infection and stabilise his respiratory function," she said.

Despite the medical emergency, there was a glimmer of hope offered by the treatment centre.

TMR Hospital has generously stepped forward, offering to keep Jayden and provide him with full care at no cost until arrangements are complete for his travel abroad for the definitive procedure.

Timothy Kayanja, widely known by his TikTok alias, Jayden,

Ongoing Battle Against Aplastic Anaemia

Jayden, who rose to digital fame over the last year for his humorous and sharp commentary on Ugandan cultural dynamics, is now facing a life-threatening medical emergency.

His diagnosis of Aplastic Anaemia means his bone marrow has completely failed to produce new blood cells, leaving him vulnerable to severe infections.

He had previously been given a three-month window to undergo the essential bone marrow transplant.

