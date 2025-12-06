Minister Otafiire reverses police ban on NUP candidate Paul Mwiru’s radio festival

The Minister in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, ordered the "Endigito Ya Busoga" event to proceed as planned next week, describing its ban as politically motivated

Minister of Internal Affairs, Major General (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, has overturned a police-led ban that sought to halt the annual cultural festival organised by Busoga One Radio in Jinja City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Minister in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, ordered the "Endigito Ya Busoga" event to proceed as planned next week, describing its ban as political.

The decision follows a formal complaint from the radio station’s proprietor, Paul Mwiru, who is the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for the Jinja South East MP seat.

Security Committee Cites 'Prevailing Threats'

The initial order to postpone the festival was issued on 5 December 2025, by the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Jinja City, Richard Guluume Balyaino, who also chairs the City Security Committee (CSC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to the radio’s General Manager, Mr Balyaino referenced a City Security Committee meeting held the previous day, where a security assessment report was discussed.

The resolution advised that "in light of noted prevailing threats," the organisers should postpone the concert to a date "preferably after the elections."

Given that the station is owned by a prominent opposition figure, Mr Mwiru, and is known for its critical stance against the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, the ban was immediately perceived by many as politically motivated censorship.

Hon Mwiru immediately escalated the matter directly to the Minister of Internal Affairs, complaining of loss of political space and the use of blanket security concerns to prevent a legitimate public event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upholding Political Space

Minister Otafiire in response, wrote to IGP Byakagaba Byakagaba, ordering for the event ban to be rescinded.

“I am in receipt of a complaint Ref. BOR/E/2/2025 from Hon. Mwiru Paul on behalf of Busoga One Radio Limited over the above subject matter,” he wrote.

“The reason to stop the event is because this is a political period. I want to guide that the event should be allowed to take place.”

Otafire stressed the importance of political liberty, adding: “In this political period, political statements are not banned and we must be seen to allow political space.”

Advertisement

Advertisement