‘I’m not in politics because of beauty or fame’ - Nina Roz

She stresses instead that her motivation is rooted purely in dedicated service to the people of Sembabule District.

Singer-turned-politician Nina Roz has refuted claims that her celebrity status is the foundation of her parliamentary bid.

In a social media post on Friday, the artist drew a contrast between political ambition and genuine commitment, declaring, “I didn’t come into leadership to decorate positions or chase headlines. I came to serve, to stand firm, and to speak for those who are silenced.”

She added, “I don’t represent Sembabule because of beauty or fame, I represent with loyalty, with truth, and with an undivided commitment to the people.”

Posing for photos with a herd of cattle, the songstress spoke of her upbringing and the enduring symbolism of the area, stating, “This land raised me, these cows remind me of our roots, and the people of Sembabule are my purpose.”

Nina Roz

This narrative attempts to establish her as an organic representative, loyal to the ground-level needs of the populace, rather than an outsider using the political arena for personal branding.

Nina Roz — born Nina Kankunda in 1993 — initially built her public life around music, fashion, and performance. Over time, however, she made it clear that music was not the only way she wanted to contribute. She has said that if the chance to lead her community emerged, she would not hesitate to take it.

In April 2024 she formally announced her intention to run for the Sembabule Woman MP seat under the banner of National Unity Platform (NUP).

Her ambition, she says, is not born out of fame but from a conviction that artists — and everyday people — have a role to play in shaping Uganda’s future. “Musicians can raise people’s voices and concerns to the right offices,” she argued. By 2025, she had secured the NUP flag to contest the seat

Nina Roz / Facebook

Nina Roz’s political bid has stirred unease among some entrenched interests in Sembabule.

The district has long been dominated by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), and her candidacy is viewed by many as a threat to the status quo.

Her involvement in opposition politics has reportedly led to heavy-handed treatment.

There was an incident where police allegedly prevented her from holding a gathering at her parents’ home — ordering her to return to Kampala — simply because she had not sought permission from local authorities.

On top of political pressure, she has also had to manage personal blowback. In November 2025 her father, Mathias Nshemereire, was arrested on charges of allegedly stealing a cow — a case widely contested and dismissed by critics as politically motivated.