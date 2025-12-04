Flavour ‘meats’ fun at Beats Barbeque and Belly Laughs

The self-taught roaster will take guests on a meaty journey, where he expects them to eat until they drop.

The self-taught roaster will take guests on a meaty journey, where he expects them to eat until they drop.

Beats, Barbeque and Belly Laughs, now curated by The Singleton, is set to serve the city an evening where smooth whisky meets great music, sizzling food, and effortless fun.

Kampala’s favourite flavour-meets-fun experience is back, and this edition comes with an indulgent new twist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beats, Barbeque and Belly Laughs, now curated by The Singleton, is set to serve the city an evening where smooth whisky meets great music, sizzling food, and effortless fun.

Slated for this Sunday, December 7, at Plot 15 Acacia Avenue, Windsor crescent in Kololo, the event will blend three things the city does best; great music, irresistible meats, and unmatched vibes- with the refined, flavour-first character of The Singleton.

Ugandans love meeting up and having all kinds of talks, small and loud, we are always up for it; so, the Beats, Barbeque and Belly Laughs is about meeting over meat, in what looks like a friend’s backyard; this particular friend is our host, Tony Otoa.

Otoa, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at the Uganda National Oil Company, is a business strategist, and corporate executive that has a passion for the grill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The self-taught roaster will take guests on a meaty journey, where he expects them to eat until they drop.

The Singleton will curate a dedicated tasting corner where guests can savour its signature smoothness and cocktails, perfectly paired with the night’s grilled delicacies.

From flame-kissed cuts, to gourmet barbeque creations, each bite finds its ideal companion in The Singleton’s rich, layered profile.

Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager, The Singleton, noted that this is yet another celebration of the art of taste, by the Singleton.

“The Singleton has always celebrated the art of taste, and this edition of Beats, Barbeque and Belly Laughs allows us to showcase that in a vibrant, unforgettable way. From curated serves, to perfect steak pairings, we’re inviting guests to enjoy the night with a touch of refined indulgence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the decks, a lineup of Kampala’s favourite DJs - from the famous Sese Nation, straight from their success with the Joshua Baraka concert, they will soundtrack the night with grooves that evolve from easy, laid-back rhythms, to dance-floor energy.

Add the laughter, games, banter, and the kind of crowd that turns any evening into a story worth retelling, and you get a full-sensory experience where the whisky flows as smoothly as the mood.