Gen David Muhoozi roots for insurance entrenchment as ITC graduates 1100

The minister warned on Wednesday that an uninsured population is prone to escalation of crime, chaos and instability.

General David Muhoozi, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, has called on the insurance sector in Uganda to step up operations and provide more coverage of key sectors such as agriculture.

He made the call while presiding over the Insurance Training College (ITC)’s 10th graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 13th, at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

A total of 1,167 students were awarded certificates and diplomas, including the college’s first cohort of seven graduates from the Advanced Diploma in Insurance.

Speaking as the chief guest, Gen Muhoozi directly linked the insurance sector’s practice to national security, stating that the industry and the government share the collective objective of ensuring a stable and prosperous country.

General David Muhoozi, the State Minister for Internal Affairs at the 10th ITC graduation

He noted that people's protection extends far beyond the physical realm, positioning insurance as being "at the core of human security."

This security, he explained, is comprehensive, encompassing essentials like shelter, food, health, and social security—not merely the absence of conflict. By investing in their education, the graduates are directly contributing to the "law, order and peace of mind that the government is sworn to uphold."

The Minister said the insurance sector plays a crucial role as an economic stabiliser, citing data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) annual report of 2024, which shows that the Ugandan insurance sector had paid out over Shs 887.4 billion in claims in the past year.

“This wasn't just money; it was businesses saved, homes rebuilt and livelihoods restored; a direct injection of stability into our economy,” he asserted.

Gen Muhoozi stated that the training celebrated at the ITC is therefore of strategic national interest, providing graduates with a “profound duty of care.”

The minister also touched on the massive protection gap in agriculture. With 70 per cent of the population dependent on farming and frequent climate shocks occurring, he noted that less than one per cent of farmers possess agricultural insurance.

He called this a "national vulnerability that we need to plug quickly." He argued that by closing this protection deficit, insurance becomes a proactive shield, preventing socioeconomic descent that could lead to crime, and thereby reducing the burden on the justice system. Training the "footsoldiers of this trade" is, therefore, an essential enabler for desired safety.

Saul Sseremba, the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the ITC, celebrated the occasion as a "historic day" marking a decade of excellence.

Saul Sseremba, the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the ITC

He announced that the college has entered the annals of history by becoming the first institution in the region to graduate students at the Advanced Diploma level.

Sseremba also noted the institution’s expanding regional influence, pointing out the graduation of the first cohort of students from Rwanda and the delivery of its diploma programme in Mauritius.

Dr. Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabbi, CEO of the IRA, added his congratulations, observing that the class comprised twice as many females as males, a powerful sign that the “future is female in Uganda’s insurance industry.”

The ITC's 10th graduation

Both Dr. Kaddunabbi and Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, the Chairman of the ITC Board, urged the new graduates to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism.

Dr. Kaddunabbi reminded them that “Insurance is a business of trust. A miss-sold policy, a poorly handled claim or misinformation can undo years of progress. Let your ethics be stronger than any temptation.”