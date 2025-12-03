Abryanz unveiled as Cîroc brand ambassador ahead of ASFA 2025

Abryanz addresses the media ahead of the ASFAs this December

Abryanz addresses the media ahead of the ASFAs this December

The announcement was made at a media event organised by the ASFAs team, where updates on the 2025 awards programme, entertainment line-up, and the pre-ceremony schedule were shared with the public.

Cîroc Vodka has officially announced a renewed partnership with Brian Ahumuza, the celebrated fashion entrepreneur and founder of the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards (ASFAs), installing him as its Brand Ambassador.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made at a media event organised by the ASFAs team, where updates on the 2025 awards programme, entertainment line-up, and the pre-ceremony schedule were shared with the public.

Roy Tumwizere, Head of Advocacy at Uganda Breweries, spoke at the event, describing the continuation of the partnership as a logical union between two entities defined by style and cultural impact.

Tumwizere said the alignment between Cîroc’s identity is built around celebrating bold, modern luxury, and Ahumuza’s reputation as a continental style icon.

“Abryanz is unapologetically creative, stylish, and constantly pushing culture forward, qualities that sit at the heart of the Cîroc brand,” Tumwizere stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that having partnered successfully in the past, the brand was “thrilled to continue this journey. His influence in fashion and entertainment makes him the perfect personality to bring our energy into the ASFA experience.”

Abryanz addresses the media ahead of the ASFAs this December

In his new role as Brand Ambassador, Abryanz will collaborate closely with Cîroc to curate a series of premium, high-end experiences. These signature moments are scheduled to take place throughout the entire ASFA journey and will extend across other major lifestyle and entertainment events.

The partnership is focused on injecting fresh, vibrant energy into these occasions, elevating every stylish touchpoint presented by the premium vodka brand. This strategic collaboration is expected to significantly amplify the visibility and prestige of the ASFA experience as it builds towards the 2025 ceremony.

Reacting to the official announcement, Abryanz expressed his sincere excitement about deepening his ties with Cîroc. He emphasised the perfect alignment between the brand’s ethos and his personal brand, which champions style and individual expression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m truly honoured to partner again with Cîroc. This is a brand that truly speaks my language and aligns with my passion for fashion and style,” Abryanz commented.