Vinka to headline first ever NRG Halftime Show ASFAs 2025

The Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards (ASFAs) are back this year with a bigger and more elevated edition, and 2025 comes with a major first.

NRG Radio has announced the launch of the inaugural NRG Halftime Show, set to debut at the ASFAs Honorary Gala on December 19 2025 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Barbra Lynda, NRG Radio’s Head of Brand at a press briefing at Krug in Bugolobi

This new feature marks a shift for the awards, introducing a dedicated mid-show performance moment—something never before done at any fashion awards event in Africa.

NRG launches Africa’s first fashion awards halftime show

At a press briefing at Krug in Bugolobi to unveil the halftime show, Barbra Lynda, NRG Radio’s Head of Brand, said the station is proud to champion this milestone partnership.

“Fashion, music and youth culture have always moved together,” she said.

“The halftime show allows us to merge these worlds in a way Africa has never seen. Vinka was chosen to headline because her journey, style and cultural impact align perfectly with this historic moment.”

Partnere at a press briefing at Krug in Bugolobi

Vinka promises a show-stopping performance

Although currently in engagements upcountry, Vinka shared her excitement through a recorded announcement.

“I’m bringing the fire to the ASFAs Honorary Gala on December 19,” she said.

Vinka

“I’m headlining the NRG Halftime Show and trust me, this one will shake the room. Pick your outfit early and let’s make history.”

The ASFAs also confirmed performers for the night, including Elijah Kitaka, Kevin Kade, Tyra Chantey, Rickman, Karole Kasita, Warafiki, Dance by Valentino, DJ Vee and DJ Harold.

Ciroc renews partnership and reappoints Abryanz

Representing Ciroc, Reserve Brand Ambassador Melanie Abwooli reaffirmed the brand’s long-standing support for the ASFAs and officially reappointed Brian Ahumuza as Ciroc Ambassador. She said Ciroc celebrates luxury, creativity and bold expression—values that align perfectly with the awards.

ASFAs Founder Brian Ahumuza highlighted the return of Africa’s biggest red carpet, the elevated guest experience and the significance of the new halftime show. He reminded guests that the gala has limited tickets and urged early booking through quicket.co.ug.

ASFAs Founder Brian Ahumuza

Streaming platform to launch ahead of the awards

Shafik Nekambuza, speaking for Play It Loud, announced that the streaming platform will launch on December 10 2025, giving viewers worldwide the chance to watch the gala live if they miss out on the limited tickets.

The 2025 Honorary Gala promises one of the most exclusive ASFAs yet. Scheduled for December 19 2025 at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the event will be intimate and high-value, attracting creatives, celebrities, industry leaders and global cultural influencers. Tickets cost UGX 250,000 for Ordinary and UGX 8,000,000 for a VVIP table of ten.

Warafiki