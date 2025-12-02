Chef Andrew set to host exclusive fine dining experience this December

This edition of the Chef’s Table brings the experience home for Andrew

Zara Gardens’ award-winning culinary artist, Chef Andrew Nsubuga, is set to take centre stage at the next edition of The Singleton’s Chef’s Table, slated for December 6 at the serene Zara Gardens in Muyenga.

December is fast approaching and as it has always been over the years, this is the time to celebrate the finer things in life.

Also, it is the perfect time to host yet another The Singleton’s Chef’s Table gathering.

If you have not heard of The Chef’s Table, it is a series of exclusive fine dining events curated by The Singleton whisky brand; it brings together a celebrated chef, and a guided pairing menu designed to showcase how fine dining and premium single malt whisky can elevate each other.

But above it all, it brings together a great crowd where conversations, whisky and food are characters of a perfect evening.

Known for his inventive approach to modern Ugandan cuisine, Chef Andrew will guide guests through an intimate multi-course journey that blends local heritage with global technique, each plate meticulously paired with a curated selection of The Singleton cocktails.

His menus often read like love letters to the country’s produce; vibrant, minimalistic in presentation, yet deeply layered in flavour. For this special evening, he is accepting inspiration from the Italian cuisines with an introduction of a Ugandan spin to them.

“For me, cooking has always been about telling our story through flavour. Headlining The Singleton’s Chef’s Table is an opportunity to show how far Ugandan cuisine can stretch when we treat our ingredients with curiosity and respect," he said. "I’m excited to create a menu that feels familiar, yet surprising and to pair each course with a whisky that brings out its soul.”

The Singleton continues to champion premium, story-driven gastronomy, with the Chef’s Table continuing as that platform for celebrating culinary innovation.

By selecting Chef Andrew as the headliner, the brand amplifies its commitment to spotlighting exceptional local talent and crafting bespoke dining adventures that merge craftsmanship with character.

“Our whisky is crafted to be savoured; its smooth, rich layers are designed to complement fine food and elevate shared moments around the table. Events like this allow people to taste special flavour profiles and truly experience how it enhances every bite, every laugh, and every memory made,” said Simon Lapyem, The Singleton Brand Manager.

As it has always been at The Chef’s Table, The Singleton cocktails are crafted to fit the profile of the menu to be served, this edition will have some classic ones and a few experimental ones by Ivan Kanyesigye, the mixologist of the day.

Guests can expect a night of sensory exploration, warm lighting, intimate seating, tables dressed for indulgence, and a chef who thrives in conversation as much as he does in creation.