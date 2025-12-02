VIDEO: Netizens ask for Promise as Rickman, Gia Nina get cozy

Netizens are questioning what happened to Promise Ateete after videos emerged of Rickman Manrick getting cosy with dancer Gia Nina, who is now believed to be dating him.

Rickman Manrick is now linked to Gia Nina, going by social media chatter and how the two act around each other.

They made their first public appearance at Joshua Baraka’s concert, B’raka Land, held over the weekend at the Ndere Cultural Centre. Cameras captured them holding hands and taking pictures together.

Another video later showed the pair getting cozy, prompting netizens to ask if Manrick had ended things with Promise Ateete, whom he was last seen with in December last year.

Ateete and Rickman confirmed they were dating during his boxing match against Grenade Official on Thursday, December 26. After he won, an excited Ateete introduced him to her mother via video call.

Promise Ateete

Ateete was the first girlfriend to go public with Rickman after his split from Sheilah Gashumba in May 2024. Gashumba announced their breakup on social media on May 11, 2024.

After watching the new videos of Rickman and Gia Nina, one netizen commented: “What happened to Promise? 🤣”

It appears Ateete has moved on, as she has been posting freely on TikTok and seems unbothered by the situation.

In interviews, Gia Nina said she first met Rickman when he asked her to appear in the video for his song Ekibe, released two years ago. He noticed her after she posted a dance video to the song and invited her to the shoot. That was her debut in a music video.

A quick Google search shows that Gia Nina, born on October 31, 2006, is actually named Rich Miracle Namuyiga.

She is now one of Uganda’s most sought-after dancers. Searches show she grew up as an orphan after losing both parents at a young age. She was raised by her aunt before later moving in with her grandmother. She currently studies at Qamar High School in Bunamwaya.