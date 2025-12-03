NUP warned of dangerous mimicking of UPDF at rallies

The photo, shared by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, showed a supporter lying on a rooftop with a mock weapon fashioned out of yam stalks, complete with a Ugandan flag and campaign symbols.

Retired General David Sejusa has issued a strong warning to the National Unity Platform (NUP) against it’s supporters engaging in dangerous mimicking or armed forces as this could put them in harm’s way.

This was after images surfaced of a supporter posing as a sniper during a campaign rally in Luwero district.

The photo, shared by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, showed a supporter lying on a rooftop with a mock weapon fashioned out of yam stalks, complete with a Ugandan flag and campaign symbols.

Gen Sejusa, the former head of military intelligence, described the act as “absolutely irresponsible” and urged NUP leaders to discourage such behaviour immediately.

He warned that mimicking armed soldiers—whether using toys, bamboo, banana fibres, or any other material—poses serious risks, particularly in a volatile political climate.

“Mimicking armed soldiers aiming guns from whatever point is very dangerous. Don’t!” he wrote, adding that such actions could easily be misinterpreted by security forces.

‘Politics is not a comedy’ – Sejusa

In his detailed caution, the retired general reminded political actors that politics is “serious business,” often involving matters of life and death.

He criticised those who treat the campaign trail like a game. “I see your group rounded up, etc by police, yet it's fun to you? And keep doing silly things which don't add value at all?” he added.

His comments come at a time when tensions between opposition supporters and security agencies have heightened across campaign venues, raising fears of unnecessary confrontations.

David Sejusa

Concerns grow over rally safety

The viral image sparked debate online, with many Ugandans questioning whether such theatrics could provoke heavy-handed responses from security personnel already on high alert during political events.

Sejusa emphasised that even symbolic acts can be dangerously misinterpreted in Uganda’s current political environment.

The warning adds to increasing calls for campaign actors to exercise restraint, avoid provocative conduct, and ensure that rallies remain peaceful as the 2026 elections draw closer.

