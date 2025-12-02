Lilian Mbabazi: The person that brought me close to Mowzey Radio

Lilian Mbabazi has shared the heartfelt story behind her bond with the late Mowzey Radio, explaining how their relationship grew from a simple friendship into a deep connection.

She said their friendship started long before fame, rooted in care and companionship.

The two met in high school and later at Makerere University, where they both attended Community Physiology classes.

“We cared about each other. We met at school, on campus, and later through Jackie. We attended the same class at Makerere University, and then connected again through music,” she told Sanyuka TV.

VIDEO: Lillian Mbabazi reveals how she met the late Mowzey Radio.#SanyukaBigendaBitya #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/Ji8NEQuRJO — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) December 2, 2025

Their bond grew stronger through their mutual friend Jackie Chandiru, who often linked them up during outings.

Lilian said Radio helped her settle into the music industry and even taught her Luganda, since she mostly spoke English at the time.

“Jackie used to make me go out, and we would bump into each other. Mowzey is the one who even taught me Luganda, because I only knew English,” she said.

Although Radio was usually at Neverland, the GoodLyfe home, Lilian said she rarely visited the place.

Who is Lilian Mbabazi?

Lilian was born at Nsambya Hospital and grew up in Wandegeya. Her parents, of Rwandan descent, moved to Uganda in 1959 during the war.

She studied at Buganda Road Primary School before moving to Kigali for two years to live with her mother.

She started singing at a young age, and her mother later brought her back to Uganda after she secretly performed at an event that aired on TV.

She attended St. Peter’s S.S.S. Nsambya, completed O-Level at St. Lawrence, and did A-Level at Kabojja International School.

After S.6, she returned to Rwanda and performed in a band before securing a job at Hôtel Des Mille Collines in Kigali.

She later returned to Uganda and joined Makerere University for a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. There, she met Steve Jean, who encouraged her to join Coca-Cola Pop Stars.