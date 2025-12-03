Uganda opens one-stop ID registration, consular service centre in Switzerland

The Mission worked closely with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA)

Uganda has expanded consular services in Switzerland by launching a fully equipped one-stop registration centre in Geneva and Zürich, allowing Ugandans to access National ID, immigration, and land services without leaving the country.

Ugandans in Switzerland can now apply for and receive National IDs, register for NINs—including for children—and update their personal details without leaving the country.

From November 26 to 29, 2025, the Embassy of Uganda to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva held a multi-sectoral diaspora engagement and consular service mission in Geneva and Zürich.

It was one of the most comprehensive outreach exercises ever conducted for Ugandans in Switzerland.

The mission delivered practical solutions and reaffirmed the Government’s recognition of the diaspora as an important part of Uganda’s national fabric.

Over the four days, Ugandans of all ages, families, students, long-term residents, and new arrivals, visited the Mission premises in Geneva and later GZ Hirzenbach Community Centre in Zürich to access a one-stop centre.

They received National Identity services, immigration support, and land consultations. Many raised questions on citizenship, land issues, and travel documents, showing the wide needs of the community.

The Mission worked closely with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), the National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC), and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD).

Together, they delivered essential consular services directly to the diaspora, many for the first time. The outreach strengthened trust and connection between the Government and its citizens abroad, positioning the Mission in Geneva as a true one-stop gateway for consular support.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Amb. Marcel Tibaleka, said the outreach marked the full activation of a NIRA and Immigration workstation at the Mission. He noted that activating visa-issuing capability was a major milestone, as travellers to Uganda can now obtain visas directly from the Mission in Geneva.

Both cities saw long queues of applicants seeking new IDs, renewals, or replacements. Parents brought children for NIN enrolment, and others came to resolve complex cases or update their details.

NIRA also trained Mission staff in biometric enrolment, troubleshooting, citizenship verification, and digital submissions. By the end of the mission, the Embassy was fully equipped to continue offering NIRA services independently.

The Directorate of Immigration provided vital guidance on passport applications, online payments, dependant facilitation, and the processes for acquiring citizenship through dual nationality or marriage.

The Permanent Secretary of MLHUD, Mrs Dorcas Okalany, and her team met diaspora members one-on-one. They addressed land ownership queries, title verification, investment opportunities, and Uganda’s evolving land governance system.

They demonstrated the Uganda National Land Information System (UgNLIS), which has digitised more than 1.5 million titles and allows remote verification of ownership. They also discussed Uganda’s housing deficit, slum upgrading reforms, and investment opportunities in real estate, agriculture, and commercial land.

The four-day mission ended with a joyful Uganda@63 Independence celebration in Zürich. Ambassador Tibaleka thanked the community and emphasised the crucial role of the diaspora in shaping Uganda’s development story. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to bringing services closer to Ugandans abroad.

