Man arrested after allegedly swallowing Shs69m Fabergé egg

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:19 - 03 December 2025
Fabergé egg
The Fabergé egg, known as the Octopussy egg, features 60 white diamonds, 15 blue sapphires, and opens to reveal an 18-carat gold miniature octopus.
A man in New Zealand has been charged with theft after police said he swallowed a diamond-studded Fabergé egg locket during a suspected jewellery heist.

The locket, worth $19,300 (about Shs69 million), has still not been found, police told local media. Officers rushed to Partridge Jewellers in central Auckland on Friday afternoon, November 29 2025, and arrested the 32-year-old inside the shop moments later.

Police said he was medically assessed and is still in custody.

It was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, which also centres on a Fabergé egg heist.

Fabergé is a famous luxury jeweller founded in Russia more than 200 years ago, known worldwide for its gem-covered eggs.

The suspect is expected back in court on December 8 2025. Reports also show he faces two more charges: stealing an iPad from the same store on November 12 2025, and taking cat litter and flea control items worth NZ$100 from a private home the next day.

