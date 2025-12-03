Meet Morris Muhindo, ‘the youngest undersecretary’ in public service

President Museveni has appointed 36-year-old Morris Muhindo as an Under Secretary, making him one of the youngest senior civil servants in Uganda and drawing widespread praise on social media

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed 36-year-old Morris Muhindo as an Under Secretary, making him one of the youngest Ugandans to hold the senior civil service rank.

Muhindo confirmed the appointment in a media interview and said he is now waiting for deployment.

Muhindo, who comes from Kasese District, said the appointment is a rare achievement for young professionals in Uganda’s public service.

Social media users quickly noted his age, calling him the youngest undersecretary. Among them was the Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), Phiona Nyamutoro.

“History takes note again of the youngest Under Secretary of our times! @MorisMuhindo, the only tall Mukonjo that refused to be ordinary,” she wrote on X as she congratulated him.

History takes note again of the Youngest UnderSecretary of our times! @MorisMuhindo the only tall Mukonjo that refused to be Ordinary 😇.



Congratulations my brother, many more blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XapEQ3Mvjs — Phiona Nyamutoro (@PNyamutoro) December 2, 2025

Kasambya MP and PLU Secretary General, Daudi Kabanda, also praised the appointment, thanking the President for selecting Muhindo.

The youngest Under Secretary in Uganda. Thank you Mzee for appointing our brother @MorisMuhindo. pic.twitter.com/jdQGcRWIAh — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) December 2, 2025

"The youngest Under Secretary in Uganda. Thank you Mzee for appointing our brother @MorisMuhindo," Kabanda posted on X.

Under Secretaries are deployed by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President to ministries or government agencies.

They usually serve as heads of finance and administration. Muhindo may therefore be posted to any ministry or agency as directed by the President.

Before this appointment, Muhindo worked in Parliament as a Senior Policy Analyst in the Office of the Government Chief Whip.

He also served as Secretary General of the NRM Youth League and was appointed Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kisoro in 2021, a role he did not take up because of his parliamentary work.